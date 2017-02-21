Met Office issues severe weather warning of 80mph winds for Wales on Thursday

A SEVERE warning of wind is being issued for North Wales.

The Amber Warning of wind - covering Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham and Powys - is in place from 6am on Thursday and will remain in place until 6pm (the same day).

The strong winds are expected in line with storm Doris. Short period of gusts of 70 to 80 mph are "possible".

A warning from the Met Office reads: "Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris."

The Chief Forecaster for the Met Office said: "A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

"The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop. Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption."