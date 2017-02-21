"Laughing" Llandudno man who killed kitten promised as pet to girl spared jail

A MAN accused of flinging a kitten around by the tail before hurling the pet into a pond, drowning it, was spared jail.



Magistrates at Llandudno heard how a young girl saw the kitten in the water.



"She immediately took off her coat and went in the pond to save the kitten's life," said prosecutor James Neary. "The defendant grabbed her by both arms and he was laughing and said 'you will not have a kitten ever again'."



Children rescued the kitten and tried in vain to save the animal.



"The defendant seemed to find the whole situation amusing. He had a smug look on his face," Mr Neary alleged.



The kitten had been promised to a girl who had a name for the pet. When seen by the police she was very upset, the prosecutor added.



Richard Thomas Davies, aged 32, of Cae Mawr, Llandudno, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. It happened last summer.



Court chairman Brian Cossey told him :"This was very horrific and callous. We are appalled by what we have heard. You probably traumatised a very young vulnerable person.



"We have considered an immediate prison sentence but we have stepped back."



The case had been adjourned previously for an all-options pre-sentence report.



A 12 weeks suspended jail term was imposed with alcohol treatment for a year and rehabilitation.



Davies was banned from keeping an animal for five years and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the distressed girl and £735 costs.



A probation officer said Davies felt "sick" about his behaviour, having made no attempt to save the kitten. He was on state benefit.



Defence solicitor Dafydd Roberts accepted: "This was a particularly mean offence. He's gutted about what happened that day.



“It was in drink. The defendant has been blighted by alcoholism."



However, he was now “very different” from the man who committed the unpleasant offence last August, the lawyer added.