Staff to keep their jobs following sale of Prestatyn convenience store

A CO-OP in Prestatyn has been sold to the McColl's Retail Group as part of a wider deal of 298 stores.



The store in Meliden Road is part of a £117m deal. Jobs have been protected; staff will transfer over to the new owner.



A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “I can confirm the sale of our Meldien Road store in Prestatyn to McColl’s. The sale is part of a wider sale of 298 stores which is a continuation of the Co-op’s food strategy to focus on providing a strategy of delivering a compelling and convenient shopping experience for its millions of customers and members, every day.



“An important consideration for us was that colleagues would have continued employment as a result of this sale, and this agreement ensures that colleagues will continue in their jobs and have their terms and conditions maintained post-sale.



“The decision to sell the store is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment from the colleagues working at the store.”



Last year – when the sale of 298 smaller Co-op food stores was revealed - Steve Murrells, chief executive officer of Co-op Food, said: “The Co-op Food business continues to move forward with a clear momentum and purpose to deliver a compelling and convenient shopping experience for our millions of customers and members. The announcement is completely in line with our strategy, as these stores did not allow us to provide a sufficiently compelling own-brand offer for our members going forwards. The proceeds will be re-invested to drive sustainable growth for our members.”