Champions elect Prestatyn Town extend unbeaten run at Porthmadog

CHAMPIONS elect Prestatyn Town moved one step closer to securing the Huws Gray Alliance crown with an impressive 3-1 win at Porthmadog.

The Seasiders remain 16 points clear at the summit following another superb display, and they are now just two games away from gaining the title, which they can achieve at Penrhyncoch next month.

The away side started the game on the front foot and they went close on a couple of occasions through top scorer Jordan Davies and Ben Maher, but neither were able to find the target. They finally got the breakthrough on 21 minutes when they were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box, and James Stead stroked a superb effort into the corner.

After the interval saw the hosts gradually find their way into the contest, and they were rewarded for their improved tempo on 58 minutes when Dan Roberts fired past Jones to level proceedings.

This provoked a strong response from the unbeaten side, who regained control of the game almost immediately when Ben Maher found the net after Jack Lewis’ blocked shot fell into his path.

Impressive forward Kenny looked to have sealed the win soon after but his fine effort was ruled out for offside, but the visitors confirmed yet another win on their travels three minutes from time when Jack Higgins prodded home from close range.