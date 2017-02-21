Rhyl pick up huge win over bottom side Airbus UK

STRUGGLING Rhyl picked up a huge win in their battle for Dafabet Welsh Premier League survival with a 2-0 win at bottom club Airbus UK Broughton.

The Lilywhites turned in one of their most complete performances of the season in a game where winning was imperative, and they are now just two points behind third-from-bottom Aberystwyth Town with the pair set to clash at the Corbett Sports Stadium on Friday, March 3 (7.45pm).

Assistant manager Laurie McGuinness, said: “It was a must win game and we knew that before we went on to the pitch, but the work ethic from every one of the players was first class.

“We are too big a club to be in the relegation zone and with the lads we have here I feel we have more than enough to stay in the division.

“Our two goals were both excellent finishes, and the lads want to play for Rhyl Football Club and I’m delighted with the three points.”

After missing several chances to open the scoring in the first period, the visitors finally got their noses in-front on 64 minutes courtesy of an excellent finish from Steve Lewis.

Things got even better for the Lilies soon after when a period of sustained pressure resulted in Toby Jones firing home, and they saw out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion to secure what could be a vital three points at the end of the campaign.

Goal scorer Lewis, added: “We had a game plan and knew we had to stick to it, they made mistakes and we took our chances when we got them.

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet for a much needed three points and the back four and keeper were class to get our first clean win of the season.

“We need to kick on now and not let this slip and hope we can do what Newtown have done and push up the table.”