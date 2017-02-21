RGC book WRU National Cup quarter final berth with Bridgend win

RGC advanced to the WRU National Cup quarter final stage with a 31-20 win at Bridgend Ravens.

The Gogs turned in another stylish display on the road in a game they controlled from the outset, and they will look for further success on their travels when they visit Aberavon on Saturday (12pm).

Head coach Mark Jones, said: “We expected a tough game and we got one. Bridgend Ravens are a good side who have had some good results recently.

“It was disappointing to give them that try before halftime and let them back in the game. The good thing was how we responded at halftime and we got those two tries.

“It then gave us a chance to make a few changes and perhaps that changed the game again. We have come away with the win, and it’s a good win on the road which tees us up for next week away at Aberavon.”

The visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes courtesy of a Jacob Botica penalty, but the home side responded immediately with a free-kick of their own that was despatched by Joseph Scrivens.

This provoked a strong response from the Gogs, who scored their first try of the contest when Botica charged down a kick and touched down.

They increased their lead further soon after when Tiaan Loots charged through a number of tackles to score after good work from former Rydal Penrhos Academy star and Wales U18 international Efan Jones. Botica nudged the extras.

The hosts got back into the game when Scriven intercepted a pass to run in uncontested, and the same player closed the gap to four points just before the break with another well struck penalty.

After the interval saw the Gogs regain control of the tie, and the impressive Loots added another try with another superb break for the score, with Botica adding the conversion.

Skipper Zach O’Driscoll was then shown a red card to pile further misery on the Ravens, and RGC wasted no time in making their man advantage count when Rhys Williams finished off a powerful drive from the pack to touch down and seal the win.