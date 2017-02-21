Kinmel Bay's Amelia Stanco to undergo first round of treatment thanks to generous supporters

A COFFEE shop and toy stall run by primary school pupils raised more than £1000 for a little girl with a spinal condition which has left her paralysed from the waist down.



Earlier this year, the Journal reported that six-year-old Amelia Stanco, of Kinmel Bay, and her family had launched a campaign to raise £13,000 for stem cell transplantation in Poland. Amelia was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. It is hoped that treatment would improve her health; Amelia has problems with her bladder and bowel and has to use a catheter every three hours.



Enough money has now been raised through donations and the Ysgol y Foryd event – which also featured a raffle, name the teddy, toy and cake stall – to pay for Amelia’s first round of treatment, scheduled for the end of April.



Pictured: Kay Louise Redhead organiser with Alfie and Archie Evans, John Vaux and Lacey Glazzard helping out on the toy stall. KR100217e

Kay Louise Redhead, parent on the parent-teacher association (PTA) at Ysgol y Foryd, said: “As part of the PTA, I run the weekly coffee shop on a Friday afternoon. I got together with the class teacher with the suggestion of doing one of the coffee shops as a fundraiser for Amelia. She said the children had suggested a toy sale, so we joined the two together.



”People were queuing to get in by 1.45pm and we honestly did not stop, it was such a buzz. The amount on the day was £1068 but we are continuing to raise money. We held an own clothes day and we are doing a cake sale and own clothes day after half term in Maes Owen.



"Amelia has enough so far that her parents have been able to book her first round of treatment on April 27. They fly out on the 25 but we need to keep going as that is just the start. We need to continue raising funds."



Kay Louise Redhead organiser with Amelia. KR100217e



Sylwia Stanco, Amelia’s mum who has lived in Kinmel Bay for nine years and has spent more than 10 years in the UK after moving from the Poland, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone, it was amazing. Everyone has been so generous.”



To donate to Amelia's campaign, visit www.just4children.org/children-helped2017/stem-cells-for-amelia or money can be given through Stem Cells for Amelia Stanco – sort code 30-98-97 and account no 44025668