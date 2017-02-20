Rhyl FC hoping new sponsorship deal will benefit them on and off the field

Rhyl FC are hoping their new sponsorship deal will strengthen them both on and off the field.



The Lilywhites have teamed up with Mold-based national telecom firm PRS Telecom in an agreement which will see the company feature on the club’s home and away strips as well as featuring heavily at the Corbett Sports Stadium and on social media channels until June 2018.



PRS Telecom chief executive Paddy Gill said: “Rhyl football club has an incredible pedigree. We want to look after the club off the field so the manager and the playing staff can take of the business on the field.



”As the main sponsor we want to reach out the other sponsors and create a synergy that can help this club thrive.”



Lilywhites managing director, Mike Jones believes that the five figure sum from the telecom business will not only help the first team squad but the academy players also.



”You’ve seen with current manager Niall McGuiness, who we took through the youth ranks and on to his coaching badges that we invest in our own.



”I want this club to be back in Europe and to be a force in the Welsh Premier League and having a good backing from PRS, who will help engage our other sponsors and give us a good financial footing to help us to do that.”



PRS, who have attended every game since the deal was announced last month, plan to reach out to parents of youth squad members to what they could offer the club.



”I want to get talking to them because you never know what they could offer. Someone out there could have an enormous effect and benefit the club.” Mr Gill said.



Mr Jones is glad to have found the right sponsor for the club and assured fans the deal will help propel them back to former glories.



”We could have had any sponsor but PRS match us in where we want for the direction of this club. This is a great deal for the fans and sponsors who without them, there would be no Rhyl FC.”