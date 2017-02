A 40-year-old woman appeared in court today (Monday) accused of assisting a murder suspect by helping with the removal of a vehicle.



Susannah Buckley, of Belgrave Road, Colwyn Bay, was alleged to have helped Dean Cody last month at Colwyn Bay in North Wales.



Magistrates at Llandudno bailed her to appear at Mold crown court on March 6. She denies the allegation.



Cody, 30, is alleged to have stabbed 35-year-old David Kingsbury at Old Colwyn.