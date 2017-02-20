Appeal launched to find missing man with links to Rhyl

A 46-YEAR-old man with links to Rhyl has gone missing from Colwyn Bay.

Stephen Christopher Carson has not been seen since February 3. North Wales Police are appealing for help to find Stephen who is about 5’ 8 tall, of medium build and bald.

He also walks with a slight limp.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His family and friends are increasingly concerned. Enquiries to trace him have so far proved fruitless with officers making enquiries locally around Colwyn Bay and Rhyl where he was known to frequent as well as in Crewe, Cheshire where Stephen originates from."

PC Peter Colley at Colwyn Bay Police Station added: "Stephen often wears jeans and a hoody. We are asking anyone who has seen Stephen or knows of his whereabouts to contact Police as we are all increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police via the web live chat or telephone 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 17445.