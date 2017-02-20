Replacement negotiated for Prestatyn number 38 service

A “LIFELINE” bus service is no longer under threat in Prestatyn.



Last August, the Journal reported that Prestatyn’s number 38 service, operated by Voel Coaches, was to stop on September 13. A decision was made by Voel due to the lack of demand for the service. A petition was launched by regular passenger Christine Riley in the hope of saving the service.



Prestatyn Town Council lent their support in order to retain the service. A further three month trial support – until the end of March – was agreed earlier this year allowing the service to run two days a week. A replacement for the bus service has now been negotiated by Denbighshire County Council, to be operated by coach company P & O Lloyd of Bagillt. This will run Monday to Friday.



A spokesperson for the authority said: “The current contract comes to an end at the end of March. Following extensive negotiations, a brand new service will be operated by coach company P& O Lloyd of Bagillt. The new service will form part of the company’s number 18 and 19 bus services.



"The replacement, coming into effect on Monday, April 3, will operate five days a week rather than the current two. They will serve Canterbury Drive, Winchester Drive, Llandaff Drive, Prestatyn Bus Station, Sandy Lane, Pentywyn, Beverley Drive, Marion Road and Rhyl Bus Station.”



Councillor Gareth Sandilands, of Prestatyn South West Ward, who has been supporting passengers since last August, added: “Until March 31, the Prestatyn 38 local bus service is continuing to operate on Tuesdays and Fridays thanks to support from Prestatyn town council. Myself and the other members on Prestatyn town council felt it was important to retain this vital local service for residents especially over the bad weather January to March period.



”It is good to hear that a new coach operator has been secured. We have worked hard with Denbighshire County Council officers to give the service a sustainable future.”