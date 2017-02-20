Heroin addict leaves Prestatyn mum with just £2 in her account

A HEROIN addict withdrew £60 from the Post Office account of his stroke-victim pensioner mother – leaving her with just £2 in it, a court heard.



Unemployed Peter Craig, 38, admitted the theft from Linda Craig, aged 71, while staying at her home at Prestatyn.



Magistrates at Llandudno imposed a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation and ordered that Craig, of no fixed address, should compensate his mother and pay £170 in costs.



Court chairman David Davies told the defendant: “This is a sad case.



“That £60 meant a lot to your mother.”



Prosecutor James Neary said on February 13 the victim had £62 in her account but her son took the account card from her purse.



The pensioner rang the police and no longer wanted him home.



“I feel awful having to do this to my own son,” she said in a statement. Defence solicitor Andrew Hutchinson said Craig, who appeared in custody before the court, was on methadone.



But a fortnight ago police had warned him to leave Rhyl because his life was in danger due to a drug debt.



“Because he’s in hiding he didn’t go for his ‘script’,” Mr Hutchinson said.



Craig carried the guilt of stealing from his mother, the solicitor added.