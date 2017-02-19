A55 police chase crash near Abergele referred to IPCC

A police chase which led to a BMW convertible crashing has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The incident took place between St Asaph and St George near Abergele at around 11.40am on Saturday and closed the A55 for much of the day.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition in Stoke hospital.

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses following the collision on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near the St George turnoff.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the BMW convertible travelling from Bodelwyddan on to the A55.

Supt Jane Banham said: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience following yesterday’s collision and road closure.

“This was a serious incident which required a full and thorough investigation and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to those travelling along the A55 during this time.”

“We would like to thank those people who have already come forward with information, but officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the silver BMW convertible being driven from the Bodelwyddan area to the A55 prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting reference V022928.