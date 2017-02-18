£50m plan to upgrade rail network

Network Rail has started work on a £50m North Wales rail upgrade which includes a new signalling system on the line between Shotton and Colwyn Bay.

The project is part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan and includes upgrading track layout to increase the reliability of the railway in North Wales.

Work on the project started in January and is set to finish by the summer of 2018, with commissioning of the new signalling equipment in March 2018.

The upgrade also includes enhancements at Abergele and Pensarn station.

Platform one is being extended and is temporarily closed whilst this work takes place. A new LED lighting system is being installed at the station, along with work to improve the drainage and track layout alterations.

Kevin Roberts, senior project manager for Network Rail Wales said: “The North Wales Railway Upgrade Project will provide greater resilience and reliability on the railway, all part of our plan to provide a bigger and better railway for the growing number of passengers.”

Network Rail is working in partnership with Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin Trains to minimise disruption during this programme of upgrade works.

The major track and signalling works at Mostyn are being carried out during weekends and replacement bus services are in operation between Chester and Llandudno Junction until April.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Bus services will run between Chester and Llandudno Junction on the following days: Sunday February 19, Sunday February 26, Sunday, March 5, Sunday, March 19, Saturday, March 25, Sunday, March 26, and Sunday, April 2.

Passengers are advised to check late services the day before or very early morning services the morning after as bus services may also be running.

On Saturday, March 25, the bus service will run between Chester and Rhyl. Extra buses will also be on standby over this weekend.