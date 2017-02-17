Holidaying couple 'too drunk to care for their children' at Prestatyn caravan park

A couple who got very drunk on the last night of their holiday ended up in court – because they were incapable of caring for their two young children.

The couple, who both admitted child neglect, were on holiday at Presthaven Sands Caravan Park near Prestatyn in September of last year.

The mother was seen staggering about an arcade drunk while in charge of a small child in a push chair.

Staff at the park in Gronant had to help her back to her caravan and she was handed over to the charge of her husband.

But prosecutor Justin Espie told Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold that later the grandfather contacted security because he was concerned for his grand-daughter.

She had contacted him to say her mother was drunk and that she was scared and wanted to go home.

When they attended they found the caravan in a state which looked as if it had been ransacked.

The couple, from Liverpool, were asleep in different bedrooms and the staff had difficulty waking them. There was a lighter and medication on the floor, which the children would have had easy access to.

The mother did not respond initially but when she staggered into the living room her speech was slurred and she blamed her daughter for the mess.

Mr Espie said police had difficulty waking the father up.

They shone a torch in his face and when he awoke he appeared shocked that the police were there. He was said to have argued with his partner after she returned – and after she went to bed he drank too.

It was stressed that the children had not come to any harm.

Magistrates heard that social services were now involved with the family and that the children were temporarily living with a relative.

The couple had split up and they had regular access, although it was planned for the children to be returned to the mother.

The 37-year-old father, who was already known to the probation service, was placed on a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and rehabilitation.

His wife, aged 34, was bailed pending a pre-sentence report.

An order was made that the children should not be publicly identified.