Children tried to save drowning kitten thrown into pond by its tail

A man who was scratched by a kitten he was carrying under his jacket swung it by its tail and threw it into a pond.

Two children who witnessed the incident waded into the water to try to rescue the animal, but it had drowned, a court was told.

At Llandudno Magistrates Court Richard Thomas Davies, 32, pleaded guilty to causing the kitten unnecessary suffering.

The bench adjourned the case until February 20 for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Prosecutor Sheyanne Lee said that on August 26 last year Lee, who had been drinking, called at a house in Rhyl to collect the kitten, which had been promised to a young girl.

Friends of the girl told her they had seen the kitten scratch Davies, who then headed towards a pond near the adventure playground in Rhydwen Drive and threw it in.

As the girl and a friend tried to rescue the animal, witnesses said that Davies laughed and told the girl: “You won’t have a kitten ever again.”

“He seemed to find it amusing,” said Miss Lee.

The court heard that Davies, who was soaking wet, then went to the house in Gwynfryn Avenue, Rhyl, which he shared with Rachel Charmley-Davies and her six children.

Seeing he was drunk, his partner called police and tried to prevent him entering the house.

A scuffle ensued during which she claimed that she was pushed against a wall, hurting her back and head.

When arrested he was found to have 82 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the drink-drive limit being 35.

Davies denied a charge of common assault, claiming that he had merely wanted to change into dry clothes and that his partner had slapped him.

He was acquitted and chairman Hilary Owen said that in the absence of an independent evidence the bench could not be sure beyond reasonable doubt that the assault occurred.

The court heard that Davies, now of Cae Mawr, Llandudno, was subject to a community order at the time of the offence and had since completed an alcohol treatment course.