FORMER X Factor winner and gold-selling artist Sam Bailey will be wowing audiences in Llandudno with her powerhouse vocals in March.

She is heading on her Sing My Heart Out Tour and on March 22 will be at Venue Cymru with support from Britain’s Got Talent singer Beau Dermott.

Following a successful second album of the same title, Bailey is back with her 32-date tour, stopping at some of the nation’s most prestigious live music venues.

She said: “For me, nothing is more rewarding than getting the chance to share my music with my fans live.

“My fans are so diverse, so there’s something for everyone from ballads to dance track and poppy numbers.

“There’s nothing worse than an album or show where every song is the same. Venue Cymru is such a terrific venue, and I’ve always had such great support from my fans in Wales and the North West.

“I’m really looking to giving them my thanks by giving them an incredible live show.”

Working as a prison guard before taking an audition for X Factor and becoming a musical star, Bailey has always been eager to give other artists a boost on the path to success and this year Dermott will be supporting her.

Still only 13, the Chester girl has already appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, performing a rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked, which earned her an automatic place in the semi-finals.

She was described by Simon Cowell as “the birth of a star and a potential winner” and has recently been performing with Russell Watson amongst others .

Each date will also include fundraising for the Rainbows Children’s Hospice, the chosen charity for the Sing My Heart Out tour.

For more information including tour dates, visit www.sam-bailey.com and to book tickets, call the box office on 01492 872000 or visit www.venuecymru.co.uk

