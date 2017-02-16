Residents invited to have say on proposals for brand new Catholic school in Rhyl

RESIDENTS of Denbighshire are being invited to have their say on a proposal for a brand new Catholic school in Rhyl.

Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet and the Diocese of Wrexham recently approved to consult on the proposal to close St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School (Ysgol Mair) and Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High school on August 31, 2019, with a view for the Diocese of Wrexham to establish a new 3-16 Catholic School on the existing site from September 1, 2019.

The consultation runs until March 30. To access the consultation documents, please visit:www.denbighshire.gov.uk/consultations.

No decision has been taken and the Council welcomes views on the proposal and any alternative suggestions.