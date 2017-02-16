Rhyl boy to set sail on trip of a lifetime

A YOUNG armed forces trainee is preparing to embark upon the trip of a lifetime on the other side of the world, supporting ex-servicemen.

Daniel Jenkins, who is studying maths, physics and design at Welbeck Defence College in Loughborough under Royal Navy sponsorship, will be sailing around New Zealand with an ex-serviceman as part of a challenge to promote equal opportunities and, specifically, disability awareness.

More immediately, the 17-year-old from Rhyl will be raising funds for the trip through a coffee morning.

Daniel said: “I am going to be sailing from Auckland, along the coast of New Zealand in Tenacious,

a square-rigger ship, uniquely designed to accommodate both able-bodied and physically disabled people.”

Along with the fun and excitement, however, the4 former Dewi Sant and Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil knows he will also be in for plenty of hard work.

“All voyagers make their contribution, whatever their ability,” Daniel said.

“Everyone works together to keep the ship running and this involves swabbing the decks and cooking, as well as setting the sails and ‘helming’.”

Tenacious is owned by the Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST), which promotes integration between people of all physical abilities through tall ship sailing.

Daniel, who has been involved with Scouts and taken part in the Duke of Ediburgh Award, explained: “I will be a buddy to a disabled person, probably an ex-serviceman injured in the line of duty, and will need to ensure that they are able to participate fully in the voyage and that they have a fantastic experience.

”I feel this is an excellent opportunity to develop my own ability to work in a team and learn from the particular challenges of life at sea, with a mixed ability crew.

”To take part in the voyage, JST requires able-bodied participants to raise about £2,000 so that is my challenge over the year ahead – not easy when I’m away at boarding college, but I really want to help a disabled person to enjoy this unique experience.”

He added: “I’m extremely grateful to Warwick Chemicals, Prestatyn and Rhyl Lions and Vale of Clwyd District Scouts for their generous donations.

”As well, 2nd Rhyl Scout Group is affiliated with Christchurch, the United Church in Rhyl, and I am delighted that the members of Christchurch have offered to host a coffee morning to support my fundraising.”

Daniel’s coffee morning will be held this Saturday, February 18, from 10am to midday at Tynewydd Road Church.

As well as serving refreshments, there will be various stalls, including a cake stall, raffle, tombola, quality jumble and bric a brac.

So far Daniel has raised £700 of his target. Anyone willing to sponsor Daniel is urged go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Daniel-Jenkins99