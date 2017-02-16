Pauline Vella, of Keep Wales Tidy, poses for a selfie with Doming

MEET the latest weapon in the war on litter louts in Denbighshire - Domingo the litter-picking llama!

Domingo’s new job all started when a family became fed up of litter being strewn across their road.

Richard Haggerty and Paola Albertazzi had brought in their nine-year-old llama Domingo to look after an unridable horse and protect the chickens they keep on at their Glan Llyn Farmhouse B&B in Eryrys.

But after the horse recovered and Domingo took a dislike to the hens, Richard decided to put him to work.

Domingo's hardworking attitude drew the attention of Keep Wales Tidy who made him their latest litter champion and the mascot for the Spring Clean Cymru campaign.

Pictures by Don Jackson-Wyatt

Richard, 49, said: "We decided we'd give him something to do, we didn't want him idling about so over the last few weeks he's been going out picking up litter with me. He seems to be enjoying himself.

“Kids love getting their picture taken with him, he’s pretty popular.”

Keep Wales Tidy’s Spring Clean Cymru campaign runs from March 1 to 5 and is part of the UK-wide Great British Spring Clean which aims to inspire the people of Wales to get outdoors, be active and be proud of where they live.

Community groups, schools and businesses will be taking part, and everyone is encouraged to register their events, or take part in organised events right around Wales.