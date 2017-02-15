Denbighshire and Alliance Leisure framework made available across UK

A £750 million framework drawn up between Denbighshire Council and Alliance Leisure has been made available across the UK.

A brand new framework drawn up between Denbighshire County Council and Alliance Leisure to develop leisure facilities county wide is now being made available to councils across the UK, with Denbighshire taking the lead on the £750 million framework.

Alliance Leisure are specialists in the leisure sector with an excellent track record in delivering innovative solutions to meet customer demand and have worked closely with the council most recently to develop the business case for the proposed Rhyl Waterpark development. Other key projects include the redevelopment of Nova, Prestatyn and the refurbishments of Denbigh and Ruthin leisure centres.

The Council entered into a four year framework with Alliance Leisure back in January 2012, but now the framework is open to all local authorities who can pay a fee to access it. This new way of working will assist councils nationwide to share and learn from Denbighshire’s experience of developing 21st century leisure facilities, tapping into expertise and processes that have already proved successful and making sure their proposals are commercially viable and sustainable.

The income generated by Denbighshire as the lead authority will be used to further invest in the county’s leisure facilities

Councillor Julian Thompson-Hill, Cabinet Lead Member for Assets, said: “We have a strong track record of working with Alliance Leisure on several major refurbishment projects at leisure facilities across the county. We are delighted to be in a position to share this expertise with other local authorities.

“They can access expert advice, information and knowledge from a company with an excellent track record in leisure development. This will be of benefit to residents in their respective council areas, but will also save authorities money at a time when finances are tight.

Councillor Huw Jones, Cabinet Lead Member for Leisure, said: “We have an excellent track record of working with Alliance on the previous framework, delivering top quality leisure developments that are fit for the 21st Century.

“The company itself has a wealth of experience in design, project management and an innovative approach to developments. The appointment of Alliance as our development partner is recognised as sector-leading and we are the first authority in the UK to offer such a landmark agreement that is now open to all other authorities”.