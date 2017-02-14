Tributes to Prestatyn historian who has died at the age of 96

A HISTORIAN with almost 70 years of service to Prestatyn has died.

Frederick Hobbs, of Prestatyn, was awarded the British Empire Medal for community services to the town in the New Year’s Honours list 2013.

The 96-year-old, who was a sergeant in the Army between 1939-1945 instructing radar operators, was also chairman of Prestatyn History Club, and a member of the Scala and Frith Beach friends groups as well as being a member of Prestatyn and District Environment Association. He first started helping the community in the 1940s as a member of the Presbyterian Players, a drama group based at Prestatyn Presbyterian Church.

Married to Sonia, his wife of 58 years Sonia who died twelve years ago, FredMr Hobbs also organised a float for Prestatyn Carnival for a number of years, and was also involved in fundraising for the NSPCC, an organisation he became involved with thorough his wife.

Friend of Mr Hobbs, Cllr Gareth Sandiland, said: “I was saddened to hear of his passing on Saturday. I worked with Fred on various community projects over the years and I am proud to have called him my friend.

“Fred played a huge role in our community. Indeed only a few short months ago he was taking part in the town's carnival parade. He will not only be missed for his incredible community spirit but also for his encyclopaedic knowledge and experience of Prestatyn's history.”

Historian Harry Thomas, said: “Heartbroken at the loss of my very good friend Fred, who was also a good friend to the whole community.

“Fred's memories and knowledge of Prestatyn were unsurpassed, so delightfully, and fascinatingly captured in his last book Prestatyn and Meliden An Unfinished History.

“It was an honour, privilege and pleasure to have known such a geuine and lovely human being. He was one of natures most lovable characters. Each Christmas Fred would give me two bottles of his home made mead – it was very delicious, strong, and heartwarming, that's all I can remember after the first two glasses.

“For Fred there is no end, no goodbyes – just good memories. May flights of angels, fly and sing you to a sweet peace. We will never value the true moment of time until it becomes a memory.”

Mr Hobbs worked as a mechanic, retiring at the age of 78, having finished his career at Pontins and along with his wife set up the Cafe Am social club for elderly people in the town.