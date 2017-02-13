RGC U18s end WRU Age Grade campaign with narrow Cardiff Blues defeat

RGC U18s rounded off their WRU Age Grade campaign with a narrow 27-24 defeat to Cardiff Blues.

The hotly contested clash at Parc Eirias featured a number of positive performances which will give the young Gogs, who pitted themselves well against the more established regions in this year’s competition.

It was an emotional game for squad mainstays and Rydal Penrhos pupils Adam Sabri, Euan Humphries, Nick Dundee and skipper Dan Owen, who were playing their final contests for the U18 side after a hugely successful time with the programme.

Owen produced a fine display just one day removed from featuring for the RGC senior side against Llandovery.

Another positive was the performance of scrum half Henry Davies, who scored a hat-trick of tries in what was another encouraging display from the highly touted prospect.

More than half of the points scored by RGC during the competition were made by Rydal Penrhos pupils, with the five squad members contributing 68 out of the 118 total (58 per cent).