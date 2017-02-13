Chris Morrell steps down as St Asaph City boss

ST ASAPH City boss Chris Morrell has announced he has stepped down with immediate effect.

The Saints manager has cited personal reasons as the reason behind the departure, and the announcement was made following their 4-1 win over Pwllheli.

Morrell said: “This was always going to be a tough job as the club struggled fighting relegation all last year but with some new faces involved and a change in style and mentality, I thought we competed with most teams we faced in the league.

“We had lots of comments from people on how fit our team were and that the football was easy on the eye too so that's credit to our training commitment and style of play but we were naive at times with lots of lads still not used to this level which cost us in certain matches.

“We did really well in cups but fell at quarter final stages which doesn't get you a trophy unfortunately but when you think this season we have beaten very good teams in Welsh National League leaders Queens Park, Trearddur Bay, Llandudno Junction, Llandyrnog and Llanrug, it shows what progress we made.”

After a difficult spell during the winter, City now sit in fifth position in the Division One standings, with three games in hand over most of the teams above them.

No decision has been made on a new manager at the present time.

“The Christmas and New Year period was tough as we were missing so many players week after week but we hung in there and came through it,” added Morrell.

“For a team of players who pay to play and are still learning how to play at this level, we've done well and hopefully I've helped improve some individuals along the way.”