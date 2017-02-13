Health and well-being advice at the touch of a button for North Wales residents

Residents across North Wales are being reminded of a website that provides an extensive range of health and well-being advice and support, all at the touch of a button.

Dewis Cymru is an online directory that provides a wide range of information around people’s well-being, social activities, personal safety, looking after money and children and families. It directs people to the support available in their local community.

People visiting www.dewis.cymru / www.dewis.wales can access a wide range of topics, including details of after school and breakfast clubs, child minders, community learning, events, family support services, holiday clubs, playground, transport and much more.

Visitors to the website can find out information about their local community by simply typing in their postcode.

Bethan Jones Edwards, Head of Regional Collaboration for the North Wales Social Care and Well-being Service Improvement Collaborative, said: “Dewis Cymru is an extremely valuable communication resource where people can access all sorts of advice on their health and well-being.

The Dewis Cymru website allows us to direct people to a wide range of really useful advice online that people can access 24 hours a day and is also a great way of finding out about community groups in your local area. People will be surprised at the range of support available – it’s all about connecting people to the right organisation or advice. It also allows people to have a choice and to take control.”

Organisations and providers of services can also register online to help promote the services they offer.