Stoppage time goal gives Prestatyn Town win over Caersws

RUNAWAY leaders Prestatyn Town tightened their grip on the Huws Gray Alliance crown with a last-gasp 3-2 home win over Caersws.

The Seasiders needed a stoppage time goal from Jack Lewis to secure another step on their path to an ‘invincible’ campaign, and they will look to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games when they face a tricky trip to Porthmadog on Saturday (2.30pm).

After Jack Kenny and Tom Kemp had missed chances early on, the hosts finally broke the deadlock on 30 minutes when Ben Maher’s effort was deflected into the net for an own goal.

The long-time leaders extended their lead in first half stoppage time when the impressive James Stead fired home a stunning 35-yard free-kick to double their advantage.

After the break saw the Bluebirds begin to impose themselves on proceedings, and they reduced the deficit on 56 minutes when Mark Griffiths finished well after a rare period of pressure.

They suffered a blow soon after when Josh Hartrick was sent off on 66 minutes, but the visitors continued to fight and they shocked the champions-elect when Tom Richards headed home an equaliser.

Things almost got worse for Town soon after when Sean Evans missed a pair of efforts as the away side piled on the pressure despite their numerical disadvantage.

As has been the case for the majority of the season, Neil Gibson’s side weathered the storm and got an unlikely winner when Lewis struck a near post effort on 92 minutes to secure the triumph.

Next up for the unbeaten side are Porthmadog, who remain a dangerous proposition despite losing the talented trio of Jamie McDaid, Josh Davies and Julian Williams in the January transfer window.