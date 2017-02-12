Rhyl boss McGuinness remains defiant after controversial Newtown loss

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness remained defiant as his side fell to a 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Newtown.

The result leaves the Lilywhites four points adrift of safety, and they will look to get their Dafabet Welsh Premier League survival mission back on track when they travel to basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday (2.30pm).

McGuinness said: “That was a game we never should have lost. The performance was there and the fight was there, on a different day we win that game comfortably with the chances we missed.

“At 1-1 a clear penalty was waved away which would have changed the game. Too many key decisions are going against us, it sounds like I'm looking for a hard luck story which isn’t what I was about. I just wish people could see it.

“I am more than confident we will survive, we have got too many characters in the dressing room and lads that actually care this season.

“It is hard when you haven't got as much money as everyone else in the league but I know that passion, pride and desire will win in the end.”

The hosts broke the deadlock after a lively start on 11 minutes when former Lilywhite Jason Oswell became the latest player to come back and haunt his old club in recent weeks with a close-range finish.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors and they levelled on 15 minutes when skipper Stefan Halewood unleashed a 35-yard effort than found the net.

After the break saw the Lilies controversially denied a penalty when Kristian Pierce was brought down in the box, but referee Dean John waved play on to the dismay of the away side.

The lively Oswell got the Robins ahead once again on 69 minutes when he notched his sixth goal in his last three outings, but McGuinness’ side struck back on 77 when Pierce confidently stroked home from the penalty spot.

Substitutes Christian Langos and Steve Lewis went close as the visitors pursued a winner, but they were caught napping two minutes from time when Oswell fed Nick Rushton, who made no mistake with the finish to condemn the away side to defeat.