RGC name strong squad for Llandovery test

HEAD coach Mark Jones has announced the RGC squad for their Principality Premiership clash at Llandovery this weekend.

The Gogs go into Saturday’s contest on the back of a thrilling 25-24 win over Merthyr, and the Parc Eirias-based side have announced another strong line-up as they look to maintain their perfect phase two record in what is their debut top flight season.

Last weekend’s heroes Rhys Williams and Jacob Botica are fit enough for a place in the side, while the likes of Tiaan Loots, Afon Bagshaw and Joe Simpson will look to make their presence felt against a side tipped for the title.

There is also a place in the squad for 17-year-old Rydal Penrhos pupil Dan Owen, who recently captained the Gogs’ U18 side during their WRU Age Grade campaign.

Ben Pugh from Builth Wells is named on the bench as cover for hooker Rhys Williams, and Carwyn Ap Myrddin is also back in the match day squad after injury.

Full squad:

15 Afon BAGSHAW

14 Rhys WILLIAMS

13 Tom HUGHES

12 Tiaan LOOTS

11 Aron EVANS

10 Jacob BOTICA

9 Alex SCHWARZ

1 Joe SIMPSON

2 Rhys WILLIAMS

3 Sam WAINWRIGHT

4 Maredydd FRANCIS (Captain)

5 Henri WILLIAMS

6 Andrew WILLIAMS

7 Will BRYAN

8 Huw WORTHINGTON

Replacements:

16 Ben PUGH

17 Ross DAVIES

18 Phil JOHN

19 Dan OWEN

20 Mei PARRY

21 Efan JONES

22 Ianto PARI

23 Carwyn ap MYRDDIN