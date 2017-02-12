Former Rhyl pupil who endured major jaw surgery hopes to be crowned Miss Wales

A YOUNG woman who has endured major surgery on her jaw is hoping to wear this year’s Miss Wales crown.



Ellie Jones has undergone jaw corrective surgery and had both jaws re-aligned after the upper and lower structures stopped growing when she was just eight-years-old.



Now the 20-year-old from Ffordd Derwen, Rhyl, is preparing to represent team Denbighshire and Conwyin the 2017 final of the beauty pageant in Cardiff.



Ellie, a former Rhyl High School pupil, is hoping to draw on her past experience in her efforts to become a role model for young teenagers. She was 13 when she was told she had a jaw deformity.



”It was just classed as a severe overbite,” said the sales associate, who works at Tk Maxx in Prestatyn.



“I had lots of consultations with the surgeon so when I was 16 and my whole face stopped growing to have the operation.



”I had corrective surgery which I had my both jaws re-aligned. I have eight to 10 metal plates all around my face. I then had surgery two years later to move my chin forward to match my lower jaw.”



Ellie – who’d like to give hope to others undergoing similar battles – bravely admitted that she was bullied in school.



“I think it is very important for girls or boys who are going through what I have to have a voice so they aren’t afraid or insecure of how they look,” ahe said.



Ellie added that it would mean “the absolute world” to her to win Miss Wales.



She said: “It would be like the icing on the cake to finish the horrible experience of the surgery on a high.



”I am proud of what I have been through and I want to show people that.



”I couldn’t think of anything better. I want to inspire all young girls out there to be your natural self.”



Ellie is raising money for the Miss Wales childrcharity, Beauty with a Purpose. Ellie is being sponsored by her dad’s business, Ickle Peanut, an online babywear shop.



Ellie is hosting various fundraisers to raise money for Beauty with a Purpose. Search Ellie Jones- Miss Wales 2017 Finalist on Facebook. Alternatively, to donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Misselliejones