Praise for Prestatyn's new model of health care 10 months on ahead of move to Ty Nant

THE delivery of a new health care service has been praised 10-months on.



The “pioneering” care service – Healthy Prestatyn Iach – launched in April last year after Prestatyn's Pendyffryn Medical Group, Seabank Surgery and Rhuddlan Surgery terminated their contracts with the health board.



The service is made up of key teams such as GPs, nurse practitioners, occupational therapists and pharmacists. Since the doors opened, key-team coordinators have handled more than 22,500 enquiries, about 362 appointments have been provided at the surgery each day and more than 78,000 over the first nine months. Healthy Rhuddlan Iach is based on Vicarage Lane.



Chris Stockport, area medical director for the central region, said: “We’re pleased with how the first 10 months or so have gone. When we started off with the model we’d chosen, we wanted to try to provide a better service for our patients and direct them to the right source of care first time. We had a few teething difficulties which is to be expected with any new service, but are really pleased that the feedback that we have been collecting from our patients since last April has been overwhelmingly positive.



“As for directing people to the right service the first time, so far our key-team coordinators have handled more than 22,500 enquiries, many of which were fully dealt with without the patient even having to come in for an unnecessary appointment.”



In May, the project will transfer to Ty Nant – Prestatyn's former council offices. Refurbishment work is currently taking place in order to make it more “suitable” for healthcare.



James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd, met with Dr Chris Stockport

James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd, met with Dr Stockport to discuss the transition to the new build and to discuss the last 10 months.



”I highlighted a number of concerns that had been brought to my attention by constituents,” Dr Davies added. “I was left reassured that staff and clinicians are aware of these complaints and are endeavouring to ensure that they are resolved.



”‘It is clear to me that management are working hard to ensure a good service is received by all. I was pleased to hear that they are monitoring feedback and regularly reviewing waiting times for both pre-bookable appointments and the drop-in surgeries held.”