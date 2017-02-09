Examining the games between Prestatyn Town and 'invincibles' tag

JUST nine games stand between Prestatyn Town and a place among the footballing immortals.

Currently 16 points clear at the Huws Gray Alliance summit, Neil Gibson’s side not only on the cusp of promotion to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League (pending a successful domestic license application), but also the tag of ‘invincibles’.

Having gone 21 games unbeaten so far this term, reporter Dean examines what stands in their way of immortality.

February 11: Caersws (H)

The Bluebirds have been the most improved team in the league this season, and have once again established themselves as one of the most feared sides in the division.

This was thanks in no small part to the finishing of Sean Evand in the first half of the campaign, but the burly forward has had his problems in-front of goal of late, but it has not stopped ‘Sws from surging up to sixth in the standings.

Town’s home record has been imperious so far so expect another three points against a team they shot five past earlier in the season.

Prediction: Win.

February 18: Porthmadog (A)

Although they recently suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to Conwy Borough, Port are still well-in the hunt for second place despite losing some key figures during the January transfer window.

Josh Davies departed for WPL side Rhyl, while forwards Jamie McDaid and Julian Williams also left the club, signing for Holywell Town and Colwyn Bay respectively.

Nevertheless, new arrival Meilir Williams promises to be a formidable presence up-front for the remainder of the season, but whether that is enough to claim a share of the spoils in this one remains to be seen.

Prediction: Draw.

February 28: Denbigh Town (H)

Former keeper and Town legend Jonathan Hill-Dunt will be hoping to turn over his old club with and improving Denbigh outfit, who have made strides since the appointment of ex-Gresford Athletic boss Eddie Maurice-Jones.

The Central Park outfit are one of a small number of teams to take points off the Seasiders in a 1-1 stalemate on a Friday night in October, and the league leaders will be hoping to avoid a similar slip-up in their pursuit of greatness.

Prediction: Win.

March 4: Penrhyncoch (A)

If results fall in their favour, Prestatyn could potentially clinch the title against a side who have shown they are a formidable proposition in their first season back in the second tier.

A large crowd will no doubt be present if Town need the win to secure a route back to the WPL, with the newly promoted outfit giving them a scare at the Motion Finance Stadium before eventually falling 3-2 in their first clash of the campaign.

Prediction: Win.

March 11: Gresford Athletic (H)

Gibson will be keen to ensure that their focus remains should they win the title on their travels against Penrhyncoch, and surprise package Gresford will be sure to take advantage of any complacency if Town do not perform as expected.

Captain and defensive mainstay Max Peate has been one of the league’s standout performers this term, while Jack Chaloner is a reliable finisher who can give any back four nightmares on his day.

Prediction: Win.

March 18: Holyhead Hotspur (A)

Campbell Harrison’s side are a different proposition to the one that suffered a 3-1 reverse to the champions elect earlier in the season, and the one-time strugglers could be the acid test in their quest for the invincible tag.

Talisman Mel McGinness has enjoyed another phenomenal season for the Harbourmen, while the likes of Dean Garmey will also look to cause an upset at a ground where few come away with three points.

Prediction: Draw.

March 25: Flint Town United (A)

Fourth placed Flint will also be a tough proposition in what is set to be Town’s penultimate away game of the season, and Aden Shannon’s side will fancy their chances as they look to push for second spot in their remaining fixtures.

Former Rhyl forward Mark Cadwallader has made an encouraging return from injury for the Silkmen, who will be looking to avenge their 2-0 away defeat to the champions-elect in November.

Prediction: Draw.

April 1: Guilsfield (H)

A party atmosphere is guaranteed in Town’s final home contest of the season.

The Guils have been a tough nut to crack for the majority of the season, and although their form has taken a slight dip in recent games, they will be looking to spoil the title party as the Seasiders look to reward their faithful home support with another virtuoso display.

Prediction: Win.

April 8: Llanfair United (A)

A trip to fellow JD Welsh Cup giantkillers Llanfair concludes the campaign, and it remains to be seen whether United will need anything from the game to book their place in the division next term.

They are sure to give a good account of themselves if they are fighting for their lives, but Town’s formidable attack should ensure that they end the season unbeaten and go into the history books.

Prediction: Win.

Record: W: 25 D: 5 L: 0

Points: 80