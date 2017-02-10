High street budget fashion chain confirms opening date in Rhyl

A NEW budget chain fashion store is to open its doors in Rhyl’s poundland next Friday (February 17).



After launching across more than 60 high streets across Britain, Pep & Co will open its 68th store – a ‘shop in a shop’ – at 61-71 High Street. Rhyl is be one of the first places in the country to experience the new retail concept. The opening will create five jobs.



Adrian Mountford, Pep & Co’s managing director, said: “We might be a new brand, but we’re one that customers love once they find us. By bringing Pep & Co to Poundland in Rhyl, we’re giving people access to the brand much more rapidly than we could on our own.



”The combination of our design and style credentials will help create a brand new option that helps mums on a budget.”



Pep & Co launched its first 50 stores in 50 days in the summer of 2015. The shop will offer kids, women’s and men’s fashion; Prices start at £1 and 95 per cent of what is sold is priced under £10.