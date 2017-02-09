Rhyl man who denied making threat to kill estranged partner cleared

A RHYL man who denied making a threat to kill his estranged partner on Boxing Day has been cleared.



Defendant Mariosz Sobczak, 54, of Barry Road South, Rhyl, had been remanded in custody.



He pleaded not guilty to making the threat to kill and assaulting his wife Edyta Sobczac on December 18 and again on Boxing Day.



But Mold Crown Court at Mold heard today that not only had the complaint been withdrawn but she had also told the police that her original complaint was untrue.



The defendant followed the proceedings with the aid of a Polish interpreter and was told that not guilty verdicts would be recorded after the prosecution offered no further evidence against him.



Judge Rhys Rowlands said that he was sure the CPS and the police would take the issue of making a false statement which led to a defendant being remanded in custody very seriously.