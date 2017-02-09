Lulu's returning with a boom bang-a-bang to Llandudno

LULU returns to Venue Cymru, on Sunday, October 15, as part of a massive 2017 tour.



The Scottish pop star who shot to fame in the Sixties with songs such as Shout will perform a show packed full of hits, new songs and tunes which have guided her through her career.

She said: “I toured for the first time in 15 years in 2015 and haven’t stopped since. I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn. My career has always been all about the music.”

It was the sixties when Lulu first burst onto the scene aged 15, with the definitive and enduring Shout and made her name synonymous with rock and blues.

Since then she has topped the charts in every decade, working over the years with some of the greatest talents of our time – from Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash and The Beatles to Elton John, David Bowie and Paul McCartney.

Also an accomplished actress, her film debut was in the cult classic To Sir With Love, breaking hearts all over the world with her plaintive rendition of the title song.

When she turned her hand to writing, her song I Don’t Wanna Fight became a world-wide number one for Tina Turner and was nominated for both Grammy and Ivor Novello Awards.

And the high-energy duet with Take That, Relight My Fire reached new heights and hit number one in the UK.

While mentoring the hopefuls on American Idol, Lulu stopped the show with a powerhouse version of To Sir With Love – arranged by Barry Manilow – to a stunned TV audience of over 70 million.

Her 2015 tour supported the release of her critically acclaimed new self-written album Making Life Rhyme.

The 2015 tour was such a huge success that she was soon back out on the road in spring 2016 playing 35 venues in the UK as well as festivals including Glastonbury.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01492 872000 or visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk, orchardentertainment.co.uk.