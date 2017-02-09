Love is in the air with Rhyl SeaQuarium event

A TOURIST attraction is spreading the love in the wake of Valentine’s Day with talks about sea life and what is found in the “heart” of the ocean.



SeaQuarium is hosting a week-long Love Oceans event from Saturday, February 18 until February 26.



Staff at the aquarium will be highlighting the threats to the deep blue.



There will also be extra talks and demonstrations throughout the day.



‘Love’ will be the theme of the week as visitors find out which sea creature has the biggest heart, which species can survive without a heart and what is in a single drop of seawater.



Guests will also get the chance to see the important, newest arrivals including a shoal of zebra danios.



Aquarist Richard Morrilly said: “While not being the biggest or most ferocious of animals, these small fish are still amazing.



“Zebra danios are capable of regenerating a large part of their heart, should any damage occur. It is for this reason that these danios are a focal species for the British Heart Foundation.



“Zebra danios, or zebrafish as they’re often known, are a simple, small freshwater fish that have been at the very forefront of a lot of research, helping scientists understand more, not just about animals, but also human development and disease.



“They are truly amazing and we can’t wait for our guests to learn more about them too.”



Daily feeding demonstrations will be take place to showcase the species of sharks, rays and other fish found in British seas.



The South African fur seals will also be included in the oceanic celebrations with a love-themed show. There will also be the chance for visitors to show the harbour seals some love with an added twist to the feeding demonstrations.



Heart shaped pieces of enrichment will be added to every pot of food sold and all the money taken will go to the British Heart Foundation.



There will also be an interactive trail and craft clubs.