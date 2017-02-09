Rhyl property raided in 'fully loaded' Kodi box crackdown

A PROPERTY in Rhyl was raided as part of a crackdown on the sale of set-top boxes modified to stream subscription football matches, television channels and films for free.



Five people were arrested and six warrants were executed in Tameside, Bolton, Bootle, Manchester, Cheadle and Rhyl as part of a ‘major’ multi-agency police operation.



Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) instigated the day of action on the sale of boxes – that were "fully loaded” with Kodi streaming software – on behalf the Premier League, Sky, BT Sport and Virgin Media.



The illegal TV set-top devices were seized at the homes of the five suspects. The devices are pre-loaded with unlicensed add-ons and apps which then allow users to illegally stream content to their TV such as premium pay-for TV channels, live sport and films.



It is believed the suspects made about £250,000 across social media, online forums, as well as their own dedicated websites. All were taken to police stations for questioning and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.



Kieron Sharp, director general of FACT, said: “This day of action should send out a clear warning to anyone involved in the sale and distribution of illegal set-top boxes that law enforcement and industry take this matter very seriously.



“Set-top boxes loaded with apps and add-ons allowing access to copyright infringing material are very much illegal and anyone involved in selling these boxes should not be surprised to receive a knock on the door.”



Detective Inspector Neal Colburn, of Greater Manchester Police’s Asset Attack Team, added: “Operations such as these are a vital means of protecting jobs supported by the entertainment and creative industries which are a vital part of the UK economy. We are committed to this multi-agency approach, which is driven by intelligence sharing, and will continue to be part of this successful partnership to tackle copyright-related crime.”