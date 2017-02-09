Funeral of much loved member of Rhyl Lifeboat family to take place next week

THE FUNERAL of a much-loved station mechanic and lifeboat operations manager will take place next Thursday.



Ray Coltman, aged 79, had served as a station mechanic on the lifeboat at Rhyl since 1977 and was made lifeboat operations manager on his retirement in 2003. On reaching retirement – age 70 for station managers – Ray was given the role of Boathouse manager, which he remained in until his death.



Ray died on the weekend of January 28. His funeral will take place at St Thomas' church, Rhyl, at 1.30pm. A committal at the new St Asaph crematorium will follow the service at 3pm.



Will Angus shared this photo of Ray Coltman whilst on beach patrol



A spokesperson for Rhyl Lifeboat said: “On Thursday, February 16, Rhyl's Inshore Lifeboat will be bearing our late, former Lifeboat Operations Manager and Mechanic Ray Coltman from the lifeboat station to St Thomas's Church in Rhyl.



”Ray's family and the crew would like to invite former Rhyl crew members who served with Ray to accompany the funeral procession to the church.”



Any former Rhyl Lifeboat crew members who would like to attend should be at Rhyl lifeboat station for 12pm.



Friends took to the Journal Facebook to pay tribute to Ray.



Sharing two photos, Will Angus said: “So, so sad to hear the news of the passing of my old friend Ray Coltman. I worked with him when he was the pool supervisor and beach patrol at the old Royal Lido, Prestatyn 1971. A thoroughly decent man with a great sense of humour who would help anybody.”