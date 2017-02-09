A WOMAN who died following a crash in Llandudno on Friday (February 3) has been named by police as Beryl Rhodes.



The 69-year-old from Llandudno Junction died after a single vehicle collision, involving a black Renault Clio, happened on Gloddaeth Lane sometime between 5:30pm and 9:30pm.



Beryl Rhodes, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.



The female driver was taken to hospital in Stoke with serious, non-life threatening injuries where she currently remains in a stable condition.



The following has been issued by Anheddau Cyf, in which Beryl Rhodes was a service user.



“A service user lost her life in a road traffic collision on the February 3 2017.



“An employee has been injured and is currently recovering in hospital and our thoughts are with them.



“Anheddau has invoked all its contingency plans and has informed all the relevant statutory authorities and is cooperating with North Wales Police who have opened an investigation into the incident.”



Janetta Jones, CEO Anheddau Cyf said: “We’re shocked and saddened by the death of Beryl in this tragic accident. Beryl was a lovely lady who had lots of friends and enjoyed attending a local day service. She was approaching her 70th birthday this weekend and was busy organising how she was going to spend her special day. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.”



Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and are keen on speaking to anybody who may have been in the Gloddaeth Lane area – either walking their dogs or in their vehicle between 5:30pm and 9:30pm to come forward.”



Anybody who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V016081.