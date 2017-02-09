Friends rally round for Prestatyn mum with brain tumour

FRIENDS and family are rallying to help a 53-year old woman who thought she was going through the menopause but then discovered she had terminal brain cancer.



For the past six months, Cheryl Byron-Donaldson, of Third Avenue, Prestatyn, had dismissed symptoms of forgetfulness and slight balance loss to normal signs of ageing.



But, four weeks ago – in the early hours of Friday, January 6 – she couldn’t stand and her mouth drooped.



Husband Jack, and daughter Jamie-Lee – who lives with her parents – thought she had had a stroke.



Cheryl was rushed to Glan Clwyd hospital and an MRI scan later revealed a ‘shadow’ on her brain.



On Tuesday, January 10, at the Walton Centre, in Liverpool – which specialises in neurological disorders – she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumour.



Doctors found she had a stage four glioblastoma and on Friday, January 13 she underwent emergency brain surgery.



“The surgery, on unlucky Friday 13, took eight-and-a-half hours. It was the most horrific time of my life,” said Jamie-Lee, 27, who runs the Electric Beach sunbed shop in Rhyl.



“They took away most of the tumour, but couldn’t get it all. We never dreamt it was a brain cancer. Mum’s always been so fit and healthy.”



“The doctors have said she has 12-18 months to live. She is being so strong about it, much stronger than any of us. It’s all been terrible shock,” Jamie-Lee added.



Well known in Prestatyn, Cheryl was, for many years, a fitness instructor, a retail manager for Marstons, and with husband Jack, managed the Graig Park Hotel in Dyserth.



Family and friends are now pulling out the stops to help her achieve her lifetime’s ambition to raise enough money to send her to watch the tennis championships at Wimbledon or to see the Northern Lights.



A fundraising evening has been organised at 7pm, at Prestatyn Conservative Club, on Friday, February 17. Fundraiser Richard Kendrick said: “Bethany Coward a mutual friend asked me to do something, so I have arranged a fundraising evening with a DJ, a raffle, wristbands for sale and live music. We have Vandar Rawlins Band, Wilbur Milton and Katherine Benbow (from The Voice TV show) plus Paula Aspinall as DJ.”



Prizes have been donated for a raffle and there will be an auction, including a pair of boxer David Haye’s shorts. Tickets are £7 from 07874 256817 or available on the night.