Prestatyn teenager gets Royal salute for trophy design

A TEENAGER has been given the Royal salute after beating competition from thousands of people across 32 countries to design a new winner’s trophy for the world’s leading engineering award.



Sam Bentley, 15, will join the eventual recipients of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering trophy in meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace later this year.



And he has already been congratulated personally by the Princess Royal – as he received his winner’s certificate at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London – and has been tweeted by the Duke of York.



Wales’ First Minister, Carwyn Jones, and Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams, have also tweeted their congratulations to the Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil, who lives in Glan y Gors, Prestatyn with his mum and dad, Jackie and Jonathan, sisters, Elizabeth and Emily, and brother, Max.



The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering is a £1 million global accolade that celebrates a ground-breaking innovation and rewards an individual or team of engineers whose work has had a major impact on humanity.



Sam’s design was inspired by Wales highest mountain, Snowdon and was one of 10 shortlisted from entrants in countries including India, Singapore, Canada, Australia and the USA.

It will be 3D-printed into a trophy by BAe Systems and presented later in the year to the 2017 prize winners: Britain’s Michael Thompsett, Americans George Smith and Eric Fossum and Japan’s Nobukazu Teranishi, who have been honoured for their contributions to the creation of digital imaging sensors.



Sam is currently studying for his GCSEs, including one in engineering. He was presented with his winner’s certificate by Ian Blatchford, director of the Science Museum Group and chairman of the judging panel, which was made up of expert designers and engineers.



His mum had tipped him off about the competition after spotting an advertisement on her yahoo email. Sam used Apple software to design the trophy.



He will visit the factory where it will be produced and is hopeful he will get the prototype to keep.



He said: “I enjoy the design aspect of engineering and seeing the finished product after all of the hard work has been put in.”



Explaining his design concept, he added: “I think it looks like a rock face and it is an achievement to start at the bottom of Snowdon and climb to the top, just as it is an achievement to win the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering.”



Sam’s dad, who travelled to London with him to receive his award, said: “We are still on cloud nine. His mum and I are totally ecstatic and exceedingly proud. We are absolutely and utterly delighted for him. He is a star!



“We knew a week before he had been chosen as the overall winner, but we were asked to keep our discretion.



“Even when we went down to the presentation, we couldn’t say anything. It was really hard.



“When it was all out and he had been announced as the winner, there was a queue of people wanting to see him. Even the chief executive of Rolls Royce gave him his business card.



“I don’t think Sam really realised the gravity of the thing until we were there. Such an award is truly staggering. We cannot get to grips with the enormity of what he has done, considering the international competition he has been up against, flying the flag for Wales. Three cheers for Sam the Man!”



Mr Blatchford said: “What the judges were most drawn to in Sam’s design was the wonderful combination of the expected and unexpected; it reflects a conventional trophy, but with a twist.



“When you first look at this design, you think it is an entirely solid object, but as you begin to move around it, it is a combination of both a stable and unstable form.



“It has light and shade elements and gives both surprise and reassurance. It has a lot of visual appeal.”