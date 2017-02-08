Police appeal following Rhyl assault

POLICE are asking Rhyl revellers to cast their minds back to December when a man was assaulted on Queen Street.



The incident happened at 3.40am on Saturday December 17. A couple flagged down a taxi after asking if it was free - two young women and a man got into the vehicle, leaving the couple standing outside.



An argument followed and the two men assaulted each other. The taxi drove off with the occupants, leaving the couple on the on the side of the road.



PC Gareth Jones said: “We are appealing to anyone who recalls this incident to contact us and we are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of the taxi so that they can give us their version of events.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 3197 Gareth Jones at Rhyl Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC16188909.