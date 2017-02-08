Plans revealed for new “flagship Olympic kitesurfing village” in Rhyl

PLANS have been submitted to transform former public toilets and a cafe into “flagship Olympic kitesurfing village”.



The proposals for the kite surf school – which also include the change of use of former land train building into a retail shop, cafe, wine bar and storage – have been put forward to Denbighshire County Council by Simon Jones, director of Pro Kitesurfing in Rhyl.



An application into proposals development reads: “This involves bringing a new exciting Olympic Pro Kitesurfing Village and lifestyle sports into the heart of Rhyl.



“This incredible new flagship facility will deliver some of the UK’s best athletes, a must visit for all tourists and a place that locals will be proud of. This new village for outdoor activities will be recognised internationally, by utilising the best facilities available and providing new jobs, incredible customer satisfaction and deliver a service without compromise.

"Pro Kitesurfing School intends to expand into the cafe space and the removal of the public toilets. To increase its sqm to enable a new tuition room looking out to sea, with male and female changing rooms at the rear to enable school visits and larger group lessons.”



Pro Kitesurfing in Rhyl is located on the beachfront. The operator opened on the site of a former unused toilet block, located near the former Sun Centre on East Parade, back in 2014.