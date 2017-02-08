Llandudno shoplifter jailed after stealing rings

A SHOPLIFTER who admitted stealing rings on two occasions from a Llandudno store was jailed for 30 weeks yesterday (Tuesday, February 7).

Kevin Chambers, 40, of Sunningdale Drive, Penrhyn Bay, Llandudno, was also ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

He was jailed for 20 weeks for the thefts and part of a previous suspended sentence was activated.

Defence solicitor Nia Dawson told Llandudno magistrates: "He explains at the time of both these offences a friend was in dire straits. The friend owed money to drug dealers. An awful lot of pressure was being put on her."

Chambers had decided to try and help her by giving the stolen rings to her.

His own drug problem was under control, Mrs Dawson said.

Prosecutor Helen Hall said Chambers was identified by CCTV footage and £380 compensation was sought by Pandora. She said Chambers had a "substantial recent history of committing offences of dishonesty."