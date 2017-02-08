Work to start on transforming Rhyl's former Honey Club site into Premier Inn

WORK on a new 70-bedroom hotel on Rhyl's seafront is set to start next month.

Hoardings - showcasing the arrival of a Premier Inn around the site of the former Honey Club - arrived last July. Planning consent was granted last May for a 70-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Brewers Fayre restaurant and 71 car parking spaces.

The new development is expect to create about 50 jobs.

James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd, has secured a promise from Whitbread that construction of the new hotel will start by end of March. Construction of the build is expected to take a year.

Despite securing planning consent last year, it is understood that Whitbread have been working through various legal conditions before the purchase of the site could be completed. These included the granting of a traffic regulation order for a loading bay, party wall works and a drainage strategy with Welsh Water. Last week, a legal agreement was signed by Welsh Water, allowing Whitbread to progress with completing the site purchase from Denbighshire County Council.

Dr Davies said: "I have been regularly liaising with Whitbread to ensure the Premier Inn development is high on their agenda.

"In the past, Rhyl has been the victim of false promises and neglect. I believe it is important to keep communication ongoing and maintain constructive pressure upon landowners, developers and stakeholders to ensure the delivery of projects so that everyone's ambitions for Rhyl are realised."

Denbighshire County Council has been approached for comment.