Llandudno pensioner who filmed children on beaches shopped to police by computer repair man

A JUDGE yesterday (Tuesday) awarded £150 to a computer shop expert who unmasked a perverted pensioner.



Glyn Davies, 74, of Mostyn Broadway, Llandudno, had taken his laptop in for repair to a small computer shop at neighbouring Colwyn Bay, Computer World in Abergele Road, where shocked Paul Jackson realised there were porn images and told police.



Jailing Davies for 26 months at Caernarfon crown court Judge David Hale praised Mr Jackson, in a family business with his uncle, for his action. “He did exactly the right thing,” he said.



The judge remarked that Davies had the cheek to complain to police that his privacy had been infringed – when in fact he had done that when taking 50 indecent movies of children on beaches at Llandudno. The images were of Category C, the least indecent, although there was no suggestion he’d spoken to them or touched the youngsters.



Emmalyne Downing, prosecuting, said offences came to light last September when Davies went to the Colwyn Bay shop to have the laptop repaired and cleaned.



When police searched his home they found two more laptops. They discovered 16 images of Category A, the most serious, 24 images and movies of Category B, and nearly 2,400 of Category C.



They found more than 100 which had been taken by the defendant, including the 50 of children in bathing wear on beaches at Llandudno. There were 25 different girls or groups, ages ranging from three to about 13, taken on 18 different days.



The charges say the activity was between 2007 and last September.



Davies pleaded guilty to five charges involving child porn and a sexual harm prevention order and sex offender’s order will remain for his lifetime.



Simon Rogers, defending, said the real mitigation was his plea. Davies was in poor health, having suffered two heart attacks a few years ago and having Type 2 diabetes.



Passing sentence Judge Hale said Davies had been jailed for four years in 1989 for offences of indecency involving teenage girls in which he had taken photographs of some of them. “You didn’t learn your lesson,” declared the judge.



Referring to the beach photographs the judge said : “You couldn’t resist taking photographs of them with the zoom lens of your camera, invading their privacy.” He then had “the brass neck” to complain his own had been infringed by the shop.



Category A images he had downloaded would have shown young children “being openly abused somewhere in the world – for your pleasure.”



At the computer shop at Colwyn Bay 31-year-old Paul Jackson, father of a little boy, was delighted when told about the award and the judge’s remarks.



“I’m just pleased that he’s been caught,” he said. “A small thumbnail preview led to the images, and when we realised what they were we told the police.”



When Davies appeared before magistrates at Llandudno in December it was stated he had taken the 50 indecent movies on the North Shore in the town, West Shore and Craig y Don paddling pool.