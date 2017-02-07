Rhyl Journal's Child of the year: Appeal for nominations

THE search is on for The Journal’s Child of the Year 2017. This is your chance to nominate someone deserving of the accolade and to enjoy a fun-filled day out as a reward.



Do you know a special little someone?



Many children show remarkable bravery in battling illness; others devote their time to helping family, friends and neighbours or their community.



They may have kept a cool head in a crisis or offered support or comfort to someone in need; or given that little extra at school or their sports club. What better way to have their achievements recognised than in their local newspaper?



Have them treated like a VIP for the day and pick up a load of goodies from a selection of the Journal’s generous advertisers, including gifts, vouchers and special discounts.



Last year’s winner was Lawson McCormick.



The then 11-year-old Rhyl High School pupil suffers from neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow along nerves on his face.



He has had a number of operations to remove tumours, including 19 hours of surgery when he was just 18 months old.



He was nominated by his mum, Gina Bamford, 36, who is also his carer.



We are now taking nominations for 2017's Child of the Year.



To participate, email leanne.overthrow@nwn.co.uk, giving your contact details and some information about why you think the child you have nominated is deserving of the award.



Entries must be in by Friday, February 10.