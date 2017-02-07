Fellow photographers and friends pay tribute to Prestatyn's Jeff Pitt who died aged 62

TRIBUTES have been paid to a newspaper photographer fondly remembered as a “a bit of a joker” and a “really nice guy”.



Jeff Pitt, of Princes Avenue in Prestatyn, died aged 62 last Wednesday following a short illness.



The photographer – who freelanced for the Journal newspaper before working for the Daily Post for 20 years – was married to Keri. He was described as a “devoted” father to Kathryn and Mike and a “proud” grandad to Lauren, Leoni, Molly, Emilie, Max and Harvey.

After being made redundant from the Daily Post a few years ago, Jeff concentrated on building up his freelance business covering weddings and events.



Journal photographer Terry Williams with Jeff Pitt

Pioneer photographer Kerry Roberts said: “I always used to meet up with Jeff when we were on the same job.



”He always made everything good fun. He was a bit of a joker, a good person.



”I don’t think I ever saw him down or looking sad – he was just a really nice guy. It was pleasure to work alongside him.



”I remember one time when he brought along his guitar when we met Bryn Terfel at [the] Faenol [Festival].



”They just had a laugh together and he was strumming the guitar.”



Fellow local freelance photographer Phil Micheu added: “He was a great guy.



”I first met Jeff in the 1970s when he went freelance.



“When he started freelancing, [fellow photographer] Bob Hewitt and I ran this small news picture agency.



“Later, in the late 1980s or early ‘90s, Jeff and I went for the same job at the Daily Post. My partnership with Bob had been dissolved.



“I started freelancing on my own. Jeff got the job at the Post but I never held that against him.



“Whatever happened, you could never dislike Jeff. He was North Wales’ answer to Billy Connolly. He always made us laugh. He had all these funny stories. I don’t know where he got the book from.”

Elwyn Edwards, former features editor for the Journal, said: "The news of Jeff's passing has left the North Wales journalistic community in shatters.

"I, like many of my colleagues, had known Jeff for many years and came to respect his qualities as a photographer. Not a day went by without his cheerful countenance brightening up the newspaper scene.

"Journal readers were treated on many occasion to his freelance contributions and I, as deputy editor for many of those years, came to appreciate his joy of life. Recently he attended the annual gathering of journalists for their Christmas 'do' and entertained us with his wit.

"He will be missed sorely by the newspaper industry and certainly by those who had the priviledge to be a colleague."

Friend and fellow photographer Terry Williams also added: "He will be missed dearly. He was a fabulous lad, a good friend. I worked with him. He was a right character."



Jeff’s funeral service will take place at 11am next Wednesday at Prestatyn Parish Church.



A private committal will follow the service at St Asaph Crematorium.



The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers towards Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK.