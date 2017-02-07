Man taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital following crash between motorbike and car in Rhyl

A MAN was taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Rhyl.



The incident happened just after 5pm on Monday on Vale Road.



A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 5.10pm on Monday, February 6 to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle on Vale Road, Rhyl. We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries.”



An emergency ambulance was also sent out to a second incident on Monday night following a crash between a car and a van on the A525 in Rhuddlan.



”We were called at about 9.20pm,” The Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added.



”We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was given a precautionary check-up at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”