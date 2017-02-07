Loan of £1m awarded to regenerate Rhyl town centre

RHYL is to benefit from a loan of £1 million designed to help bring empty, underused sites and premises in town centres back into use.



Denbighshire is one of 12 areas of Wales to benefit from the Welsh Governments Vibrant and Viable Places Town Centre Loans Fund.



The county’s authority will use the loan for the acquisition and refurbishment of derelict properties. Developments include the creation of commercial leisure units and 38 affordable homes in Rhyl.



Carl Sargeant, communities and children secretary, said: “This funding will help local authorities regenerate their town centres by helping them find sustainable uses for empty sites and premises such as affordable town centre homes or tourist and leisure attractions.



“As well as making town centres more attractive places to live this loan scheme will help encourage investment into these areas as well as support the local economy.”



A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said that the authority was not in the position to reveal – at this stage – where about in the town they planned to develop 38 affordable homes in Rhyl.



“The council has been awarded a further allocation of Town Centre Loan funding for the acquisition and redevelopment of vacant and under used property in Rhyl town centre,” they said.



”Now that the funding has been confirmed, the property acquisitions and redevelopment projects can be progressed but we do not comment on negotiations with individual property owners in line with normal commercial practice.”



Earlier this year, the Journal reported that a vision plan had been put forward to regenerate buildings which have fallen into disrepair in Queen Street by Denbighshire. The authority purchased the site and is proposing to develop it with financial assistance from the Welsh Government.



Proposals include a “small scale” development, which will include residential and commercial accommodation.