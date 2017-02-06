Colwyn Bay's Parc Eirias sell-out for Wales U20 homecoming

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced that tickets have sold out for the U20 Six Nations match between Wales and England on Friday night (7.15pm) at Parc Eirias.



This is the fifth time that Wales U20 have sold out at Parc Eirias since the Colwyn Bay venue became their official home in 2012.

Ireland U20 will be the next team to visit on Saturday, March 11.



Head coach Jason Strange's team go into Friday night's match on the back of an assured opening 27-5 win away to Italy in Milan.

Strange said a return to North Wales sets things up nicely for Wales U20: "Another sell-out at Parc Eirias is brilliant news for us, particularly after the huge levels of support we received there last year." he said: "Playing England in Wales is always special, but doing so at Parc Eirias - where the facilities and the crowd are excellent - adds a little bit extra to the occasion."

Back-to-back sell-outs for Wales U20 at Parc Eirias - the latest arriving hot on the heels of 2016's Grand Slam-winning victory against Italy - have firmly cemented the venue as a favourite not just for fans, but the players as well.

Centre Keiran Williams, a try-scorer against Italy on Friday, commented: "Parc Eirias is a unique place, so the thought of us playing here against England and Ireland is amazing. Jason is a big advocate of playing positive rugby, so I think that's something the supporters appreciate."



Wales U20 are on a six-match winning streak at Parc Eirias, and have won 10 of their 13 games there, making the prospect of hosting U20 world champions England and the ever-impressive Ireland in the coming weeks all the more intriguing.